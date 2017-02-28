Boxing News

Moran-Zamora clash Friday on Telemundo

The successful TV Series Boxeo Telemundo Ford will continue its spring season this Friday from Carpa Astros in Mexico City. In the main event, welterweight Antonio “Tono” Moran of Mexico City will face Richard “El Diamante” Zamora of Monterrey in another “Mexican Civil War” scheduled for 10 Rounds with Moran’s WBC Latin title at stake. Moran brings a record of 20-2-1, 13 KOs. Zamora has credentials of 14-1, 8 KOs.

Doors open 7:30 PM, First bell at 8:00 PM. 6 more bouts are scheduled. Telemundo Network will televise in the US starting at 11:35 PM ET. Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc is presenting the show in association with Producciones Deportivas. Carpa Astros is located at Calzada de Tlalpan #855, Delegacion Benito Juarez, Mexico City, MX. Tel: 55 55799078. For tickets: www.carpaastros.com.mx.










