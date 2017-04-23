Boxing News

Moreno defeats Zamora, gains WBC title

By Gabriel F. Cordero
Phtos: Alma Montiel

Former world champion Esmeralda “Joya” Moreno obtained the light flyweight world championship, dethroning Ibeth “Roca” Zamora in an event held at the Unidas Deportiva Martín Alarcón Hisojo “La Hortaliza” in Metepec, Mexico.

The world rated Felipe “Gallito” Orucuta demonstrated that he is the best fighter against Juan Jiménez by a five round TKO.

Former Olympic Elías “Tigre de Zitlala” Emigdio, made his professional debut defeating Luis López by points in four rounds.

The legendary female wrestler Dulce “Sexy” Garcia prevailed in her professional debut against the experienced Yaneli Hernández by unanimous decision. Garcia is the wife of the Former double world champion Jhonny González.










