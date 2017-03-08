Moreno makes Telemundo debut Friday

Boxing News

Boxeo Telemundo Ford returns to the Carpa Astros in Mexico City for the second consecutive week. The main event will be another “Mexican Civil War” featuring Patricio “El Picudo” Moreno (19-2, 14 KOs) of La Paz, Baja California, Mexico, challenging defending beltholder Mauricio “Ave Fenix” Pintor of Mexico City.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Pintor’s WBC Latin welterweight title at stake. Moreno enters the fight as the visiting underdog but is confident he can get the win.

What are your thoughts knowing this will be your first time on the Telemundo air with so many viewers watching?

I am very motivated and content with this big opportunity that has been presented to me.

What is your style of fighting?

I can box from a distance but I enjoy very much to mix it up to put on a show for the fans.

Are you coming into this fight looking for the knockout knowing you’re the visiting fighter?

I’m not looking for the knockout, but I for sure need to win decisively if the fight goes the distance. If the knockout presents itself then yes I will take advantage of that moment.

You fought an unbeaten Russian fighter in his native country your last fight. You lost by decision but do you feel the experience will help you in your fight Friday?

I think it will be helpful but I am the type of fighter who tries to learn something from all my fights.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know that he is a right-handed fighter and that his uncle was a famed former world champion. This motivates me even more to win this fight.

You’re actually dropping down in weight for this fight. Any issues making weight?

No problem at all. I am actually already on weight.

What kind of fight should the fans expect on Friday?

Two skilled fighters that both have explosive capabilities. A knockout could happen at any moment in the fight.

* * *

In special attraction bouts, Rio 2016 Olympian Joselito Velazquez (1-0) will make his Mexico City debut when he faces compatriot Diego Guerrero (2-0) in a bout scheduled for 6 rounds in the flyweight division. Also Robert Garcia’s protege 17-year-old prospect Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas will make his professional debut against Mauricio Cruz (0-2-1) in a bout scheduled for 4 rounds in the minimumweight division.

Doors open 7:30 PM, First bell at 8:00 PM. 6 more bouts are scheduled.

Telemundo Network will televise in the US starting at 11:35 PM ET. Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc is presenting the show in association with Producciones Deportivas. Carpa Astros is located at Calzada de Tlalpan #855, Delegacion Benito Juarez, Mexico City, MX. Tel: 55 55799078. For tickets: www.carpaastros.com.mx