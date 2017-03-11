Moreno surprises Pintor in Mexico City

Boxing News

In an upset, welterweight Patricio “El Picudo” Moreno (20-2, 14 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over local favorite Mauricio “Ave Fenix” Pinto (20-3-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Carpa Astros in Mexico City. The much taller Moreno was ahead 97-93, 96-93 on two cards, while Pintor was up 97-92 on the third card. Moreno claimed the WBC Latin welterweight title. Pintor is the nephew of former world champion Lupe Pintor.

Earlier, 2016 Olympian flyweight Joselito Velazquez (2-0) scored a third round TKO over Diego Guerrero (2-1).