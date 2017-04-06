Boxing News

Mosquera stops Rivas in Panama

Story and photo by Héctor Villarreal

Former interim title contender, Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (23-3-2) stopped Cesar “El Fronterizo” Rivas (10-2-1) at 2:46 of the very first round on the main event of the “Valor al Limite” card presented by Promociones y Eventos del Istmo at Hotel El Panama.

Mosquera dropped Rivas with a lethal combination, forcing referee Hector Afu to declare the TKO after the 8 seconds count. The fight was scheduled to 10 rounds on the welterweight division.










