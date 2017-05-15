Mugabi: Horn will shock Pacquiao

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBC light-middleweight champion John Mugabi has been based in Australia for several years talked to Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail and said he is currently training with WBO#2 Jeff Horn in Brisbane and is confident the Aussie schoolteacher will upset Manny Pacquiao on July 2 at the Suncorp stadium in Brisbane with a predicted attendance of 55,000 cheering for Horn

“Jeff Horn will shock Pacquiao,” said the 57-year-old Olympic silver medallist who also held the WBC 70kg title in 1989-90. “Pacquiao can be hit and hurt and Jeff is a great puncher. Very strong. Pacquiao will not be expecting the sort of power he has.”

Mugabi had a record of 25 fights for 25 knockout wins when he challenged Hagler for the world middleweight title 31 years ago. He repeatedly rocked the all-time great before falling in the 11th round of a boxing classic. But the battle took its toll on Hagler too and it was his last victory.

The vast majority of Mugabi’s wins had been in the opening few rounds and “The Beast” says Horn can shock the world with a quick victory over Pacquiao, who will be defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title.

“Pacquiao is a great fighter but he will get a big surprise in this fight,” said Mugabi, who won a silver medal for Uganda at the 1980 Olympics. He has lived in Australia for 21 years and is studying to become a personal trainer in Brisbane.