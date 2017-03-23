Mukala , Lartey clash for vacant title

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

In battle of unbeaten fighters Patrick Mukala from South Africa and Daniel Lartey of Ghana meet for the vacant WBA Pan African super-middleweight title at The Kempton Park Indoor Centre on Saturday.

Lartey (6-0, 4 KOs) who will be fighting out of his home country for the first time made his pro debut in June 2016 and then won four of his next fights on stoppages. The only fight that went the distance was a unanimous eight round points victory over Daniel Aduku (6-1-1) in November last year. In his most recent fight in December 2016 he stopped Justice Nortei in three rounds.

Mukala has been fighting as a pro since August 2014 and racked seven wins with six coming inside the distance; and the only time he has been extended was in December 2014 when the experienced Page Tshesane (20-4-3) took him to a six round majority points decision. The scores were 59-58, 60-52 and 57-57.

There are three eight rounders on the undercard with middleweight Barend Van Rooyen on the comeback trail against Walter Dlamini and two junior middleweight bouts with Brandon Thysse vs Azizi Mponda and Emmany Kolombo against France Ramabolo.

Other bouts: Junior middleweight: Rorke Knapp vs Mandla Mpofu; Junior welterweight: Marcus Lebogo vs Tshihiwe Munyai; Junior middleweight: Cowin Ray vs Akona Dibi; Junior middleweight: Mark Farah vs Phakamani Mthethwa; Junior middleweight: Etienne van Niekerk vs Welcome Malumbu; Junior bantamweight: Sikho Nqothole vs Thabo Malesa.