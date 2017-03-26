Mukala stops Lartey in eight

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Patrick Mukala won the vacant WBA Pan African super-middleweight title when he stopped Daniel Lartey of Ghana in the eighth round, at the Kempton Park Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday night.

In a fight that never rose to any heights Mukala (76.05 kg) dominated from the opening round and possibly won every round as he used his left jab to dominate Lartey (76.15 kg).

The South African came out fast at the opening bell and stunned Lartey with big right hand, but then lost his way through the next six rounds as the fight developed into a mauling affair.

However, in the eighth round Lartey was dropped against the ropes where he stood talking to his cornermen and refusing to fight on. Referee Wally Snowball had no option but to wave the fight off at 2:16 into the round.

Mukala improved his record to 8-0, 7 KOs and Lartey’s record dropped to 10-1, 3 KOs.

Other results: Junior middleweight: Roarke Knapp W pts 6 Mandla Mpofu; Junior welterweight: Marcus Lebogo, W pts 6 Tshifhiwe Munyai; Junior middleweight: Cowin Ray W tko 2 Akhona Dibi; Junior middleweight: Mark Farah W ko1 Phakamani Mthethwa; Junior middleweight: Etienne van Niekerk, W pts 4 Welcome Malubu; Bantamweight: Sikho Nqothole W tko 1 Thabo Malesa.

In the three scheduled eight rounders, Super-middleweight Barend Van Rooyen W pts 8 Walter Dlamini; Junior -middleweight: Brandon Thysse W tko 1 Azizi Mponda; Junior middleweight: Emmany Kolombo W tko 5 France Ramabolu.