Mundine files protest, ring doc lashes out

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Anthony Mundine has lodged an official complaint to the Australian National Boxing Federation in an effort to get last Friday’s majority decision loss to archrival Danny Green changed to a no- decision.

In another development, Australian ringside doctor Lou Lewis who worked alongside fellow ringside doctor John O’Neil at Green-Mundine has revealed to the media he wanted to stop the fight in round one after Danny Green was concussed by an illegal punch delivered by Mundine in the first 30 seconds of the bout but was overruled by O’Neil.

“I’ll be honest, I am really pissed off,” Dr Lewis told News Limited. “I thought the fight was over.”

He added that the referee should have started counting to 10 as soon as Green dropped to the canvas and — if he failed to make the count — should have awarded him the win by disqualification if Mundine’s shot was deemed illegal.

“It’s set us back so many years,” Dr Lewis said. “I thought it was disgusting. The referee should never work again…it’s made us a laughing stock around the world. They didn’t take care of the boxer. If it happened in rugby league you’d be suing people. He (Green) couldn’t punch with any power and he was huffing and puffing. He was fighting on instinct more than anything else. A heavy puncher, in the same weight class as Green, could have done serious damage.”

Doctor Lewis is a former Sydney University amateur welterweight champion who has worked the biggest fights in Australia featuring world champions Jeff Fenech, Kostya Tszyu, Jeff Harding, Azumah Nelson, Roy Jones Jr and Shane Mosley. He plans to lodge an official complaint with the Australian National Boxing Federation.