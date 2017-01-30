Mundine: Green is 22 pounds heavier than me

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine says Friday’s challenge against former WBA light-heavyweight champion Danny “Green Machine” Green is bigger than their 2006 bout and also vows to win the rematch at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia.

“This is a bigger challenge for me,” Mundine told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “Green is going to be 10 kilos (22 pounds) heavier than me by fight time too and he’s a better fighter now than he was the first time.

“He’s improved. He’s always had the power but as he’s gotten older he’s become more patient. He doesn’t rush in like he did 10 years ago. He thinks more about what he’s doing and tries to set you up.”

Green is the betting favourite with Australian betting agencies to defeat Mundine with the live gate to exceed 30,000 fight fans.