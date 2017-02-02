Boxing News

Mundine, Green get in final words

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Anthony Mundine: “My legacy is unsurpassable at the moment. I feel good, I feel strong and I’m ready. There’s a lot of animosity between us. We don’t see eye to eye. There would be no Danny Green if it wasn’t for Anthony Mundine. He’s arrogant, man. He ain’t a people’s man. He ain’t somebody who’s grassroots like me. He thinks he’s better than what he is…I’m taking on a big, bad, heavy gorilla, and I’m in there like a little tiger. But I’ve got to be smart with my attacks, I’ve got to be smart with my defense. My skills pay the bills.”

Danny Green: “The talking’s done. Let’s get this on.”

Michael Buffer will be the ring announcer for the fight. Roy Jones Sr will be in Mundine’s corner with father Tony Mundine.










