Mundine: I am right physically

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine is right physically but will have to tune in mentally for his showdown against Danny “Green Machine” Green on February 3 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. Mundine also mentions the fight is big because of the race factor.

“The oppression we (indigenous) faced and we still continue to face as people today, it’s one of my motivations,” Mundine said to the Advertiser.

“The fight wouldn’t be so big if it wasn’t a race factor, it was so big the first time because of that, because of the system and the way they support Danny and portray me.

“Yeah (it’s still the case), it doesn’t bother me, I just ask the people not to judge a book by its cover, get to read the book first and then you’ll see.

“(Beating Green again) will be another step in the right direction for my people and my people’s pride.

“I’m still going to be putting in hard work this week,” Mundine said. “Just count down to the showdown, I’ve got to tune in mentally.

“I’m pretty much right physically, I just have this last hard week to go, the sparring and getting the rounds in.”

Green will be defending the Australian cruiserweight title against Mundine that will be contested over ten rounds with a weight limit of 183 pounds with the referee and judges officiating coming from overseas.