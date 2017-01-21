Mundine: I will whip Green

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine (47-7, 27 KOs) is a heavy underdog in the betting, but is showing good mobility after a hip operation in London and has prepared for a gruelling domestic cruiserweight title bout over ten rounds against Danny “The Green Machine” Green (35-5, 28 KOs) on February 3 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. Mundine is confident he’ll whip the former WBA light heavyweight champion again, even though in his opinion Green is a better boxer now than he was in 2006 when he defeated him over twelve rounds.

“I should be a 100-1 underdog,” Mundine told the Courier Mail. “This is some David and Goliath stuff, what’s going on right here. If I can pull this off, you all got to call me the Black Houdini or something because this is something that’s not supposed to happen. This don’t come around, not even in generations. I’ve had some good wins in my ­career but if I get the victory again over Green, this one will be unsurpassable.

“For my last fight I was 69.5kg (154 pounds) and now I’m jumping to fight Green at 83kg (183 pounds). Man, I’m coming up four weight divisions to fight a guy who should be world rated. For me it’s a bigger challenge than the first fight.

“He made all sorts of excuses after the last fight (168 pounds) and that he had to boil down. Well, I’ll fight Green at any weight. We’ll call this Danny-weight, and I’ll still whip him. He won’t have any excuses left.”

The Green vs. Mundine Australian cruiserweight title bout on February 3 will be officiated by overseas officials according to the Australian National Boxing Federation which will be not only a first for an Aussie national title bout, but to the best of my knowledge, for any boxing nation around the world where they have officials who have worked in national title bouts and also major body world championship contests.