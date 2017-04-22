Boxing News

Murray edges Rosado in Liverpool

In a middleweight crossroads clash between former world title challengers, Martin Murray (35-4-1, 16 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over Philadelphia fighter “King” Gabriel Rosado (23-11, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Good two-way action with Rosado closing stronger over the last few rounds. Not surprisingly, local fighter Murray prevailed. Scores were an absolutely ridiculous 119-109, 116-112, 114-114. The bout was for Murray’s WBA Intercontinental title.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.