Murray edges Rosado in Liverpool

Boxing News

In a middleweight crossroads clash between former world title challengers, Martin Murray (35-4-1, 16 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over Philadelphia fighter “King” Gabriel Rosado (23-11, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Good two-way action with Rosado closing stronger over the last few rounds. Not surprisingly, local fighter Murray prevailed. Scores were an absolutely ridiculous 119-109, 116-112, 114-114. The bout was for Murray’s WBA Intercontinental title.