N’Dam vs. Murata Update

Boxing News

By Thierry Chambefort

Following New York’s Madison Square Garden Golovkin vs. Jacobs eventful bout, boxing fans will soon be concerned with another intriguing exciting middleweight fight, this, for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight world title between interim WBA champion Hassan N’Dam and undefeated No. 2 world-rated contender Ryota Murata.

Talks are intense with Teiken Promotions (Mr. Honda Hakihiko) and Univent Production (Mr. Acaries Sebastien) for the mandatory WBA title fight between Hassan N’Dam and Ryota Murata. Up to date, we do not know yet where and when the fight will take place but we should be informed very soon.

“I would like to present this fight in France because Hassan N’Dam has built a nice story with the French public, moreover I think this very exciting fight will be disputed at a very high level with these two punchers and might become a classic” said Sébastien Acaries the promoter of the French boxer, Hassan N’Dam.

Murata (12-0, 9 KOs), from Tokyo, Japan, was very impressive since he turned pro, knocking out most of his opponents in his last fights that took place in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Las Vegas and Tokyo. Murata captured the Olympic gold medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 Olympics held in London.

N’Dam (35-2, 21 KOs), regained the interim WBA middleweight crown for a second time on December 17, scoring a devastating first-round knockout over undefeated Vénézuélian defending champion Alfonso Blanco, a bout soon quoted as 2016 Knockout of the Year.

His coach Pedro Diaz, brings the technical precision and physical condition to add power to skillful Hassan who has become stronger and also gained experience from previous championships.