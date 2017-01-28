NABA champ Vera defeats Larbi in Phoenix

Boxing News

By David Finger

In the first major test of his young career, undefeated John Vera Jr. won a split decision over former EBU super welterweight champion Salim Larbi Friday night at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona. Larbi was a former world contender (fighting for the WBO super welterweight title in 2012) and brought with him a deep bag of veteran tricks, which he used at times to frustrate the younger man. But Vera was able to answer in kind to outwork the gritty veteran according to two of the judges. Scores were 95-94 for Vera, 95-94 for Larbi and 97-92 for Vera, who improves to 16-0, 10 KOs and retains his WBA-NABA junior middleweight title. Larbi drops to 20-7-2, 7 KOs. Vera should see his WBA #13 world ranking in the junior middleweight division jump up a few slots based on the win.

Undercard results:

Keenan Carbajal TKO 5 over Gustavo Molina at 1:32.

Ilay Usachev W4 over Clifford Jordan by scores of 40-36 on all three cards.