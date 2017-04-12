Nantapech: I always come to win

Boxing News

IBF world rated #4 Komgrich “Eaktawan” Nantapech is confident coming to the fight against longest reigning Filipino world champion, Donnie “Ahas” Nietes. Nantapech (22-3-0) will be facing Nietes in Cebu for the IBF world flyweight title on April 29.

The 27-year old Nantapech will try to break Nietes’ legendary record to keep his own; he has been undefeated since 2013, in his last 15 fights.

With fellow countryman Srisaket’s win over previously undefeated #1 pound for pound king Roman Gonzalez, Nantapech disclosed he has more reasons to win for his country. “It was great to see Srisaket beat Roman Gonzales. It made me feel proud. It was definitely a big upset, and I believe it was a great win for boxing in Thailand.”

In an interview, Nantapech revealed he has been training “very hard” for his upcoming fight. Though he admitted that Nietes would be a tough opponent, he disclosed his age and muay thai background will be his sure advantage over the Filipino boxer, come fight night. “My team and I have been studying Nietes’ tapes, so I know this will be an exciting fight,” disclosed Nantapech.

“I see Nietes as a very good boxer and a tough opponent, but I always come to win,” the young Thai added.

Nietes (39-1-4) is currently ranked #3 in the IBF flyweight rankings and holds the WBO International Flyweight title. A win over Nantapech will give Donnie his third division world title.

The Nietes-Nantapech flyweight championship will headline ALA Promotions International’s Pinoy Pride 40: Domination.