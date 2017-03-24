Narvaez pulls out of Rodriguez clash

Boxing News

A fight between longtime former world champion Omar Narváez and unbeaten WBC #3, IBF #4, WBA #8, WBO #10 bantamweight Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) is off after Narvaez decided at the last minute not to travel to Puerto Rico. Rodriguez will now face late sub Robinson Laviñanza (11-3-1, 4 KOs) in a ten-rounder at the Parque Concepción Pérez Alberto in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

Promoter John Orengo of Fresh Productions explained, “The Narvaez team received the documents and tickets for the fight, but shortly before the flight, they told several Argentine media that there had been an error in the documents and there was nothing they could do about it. There was really nothing to do because everything was fine and they could have come without problems, but we’re not here to look at the past.”