Boxing News

Nava returns win decision win

Photos: Zanfer Promotions

Former world champion and Federal Deputy Jackie Nava (33-4-3, 14 KOs) made a triumphant return to boxing after a two-year lapse with a ten round unanimous decision Ana Maria Lozano (14-6-1, 10 KOs) before a full house at the Gimnasio Pablo Colín de Cuautitlán in Izcalli, Mexico. Nava applied pressure throughout to win by scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 97-93. She claimed the WBC female super bantamweight international title. Next up for Nava could be Zulina Munoz or Mariana Juarez,










