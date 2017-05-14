N’Dam, Lopez, Hernandez, Acosta arrive in Japan

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat, Joe Koizumi

We look forward to watching six world title bouts in a couple of days on this coming Saturday and Sunday. The foreign participants arrived here in Japan on Saturday. WBA interim middleweight champ Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam who will dispute the legitimate WBA belt with 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata arrived at the Narita airport of Tokyo at noon. He said with good confidence, “I know Murata won the gold medal in the Olympic Games in London, but I’m superior in the professional career and have great confidence in my victory.”

Mexican Juan Hernandez, WBC flyweight ruler who will defend his belt against unbeaten KO artist Daigo Higa, also arrived in Tokyo along with another Mexican champ Ganigan Lopez, WBC light flyweight titlist who will put his belt on the line against unbeaten prospect Shiro Ken on the same show at the Ariake Colosseum on Saturday.

Arrived in Nagoya unbeaten Puerto Rican mandatory challenger Angel Acosta (16-0, 16 KOs), who will square off against the WBO junior fly defending champ Kosei Tanaka, who had already gained a couple of world belts in eight pro bouts. Too many isn’t good for Japanese fans who won’t be able to watch all—three in Tokyo and one in Nagoya—with their own eyes on Saturday.