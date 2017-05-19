N’Dam, Murata, Lopez, Shiro, Higa make weight, Hernandez loses title on scale

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam 159.5 vs. Ryota Murata 159.5

(WBA middleweight title)

Ganigan Lopez 107.75 vs. Ken Shiro 107.75

(WBC light flyweight title)

Juan Hernandez 112.5 vs. Daigo Higa 112

(WBC flyweight title)

WBC flyweight champion Hernandez lost his belt on the scale as he failed to make the weight. He weighed in at 113 at the first

trip to the scale, scaled at 112.5 after forty minutes, and then gave up reducing his weight any more Should Higa be victorius, he will be newly crowned. Otherwise, the WBC 112-pound title will become vacant.