Boxing News

N’Dam wins vacant WBA 160lb belt by split nod over Murata

By Joe Koizumi

Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam (34-2, 21 KOs), 159.5, barely won the vacant WBA middleweight belt as he was awarded a split decision over previously undefeated 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata (12-1, 9 KOs), 159.5, over twelve rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The official tallies were as follows: Gustavo Padilla (Panama) 116-111, Hubert Earl (Canada) 115-112, both for N’Dam, and Raul Caiz Jr. (US) 117-110 for Murata. Murata, in round four, connected with a beautiful right counter, dropping N’Dam to the deck in the closing seconds, but couldn’t follow up and accelerate his attack by utilizing superior power afterward. N’Dam kept moving to-and-fro to avert Murata’s stronger but sporadic punches, though occasionally losing his equilibrium.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.