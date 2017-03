Boxing News

Two big fights this coming Saturday at the Mexico City Arena. WBC silver bantamweight champion Luis “Pantera” Nery fights Colombian Jesus Martinez in an elimination bout, with the winner marching on to contest the bantamweight title firmly held by Japan`s Shinsuke Yamanaka.

On that same card, former WBA/WBO unified flyweight world champion and currently #3 WBC ranked Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada faces Colombian Anuar Salas.