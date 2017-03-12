Boxing News

Ex-champ Estrada halts Salas, Nery stops Martinez in WBC bantam eliminator

In an official WBC bantamweight eliminator, #2 rated Luis “Panterita” Nery (23-0, 17 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over #8 rated Jesus Martinez (23-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City. Nery is now the WBC mandatory challenger at 118 lbs.

In the main event, former WBA/WBO flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (37-2, 23 KOs) won by fifth round KO over Anuar Salas (20-4, 12 KOs). After a relentless body attack, Estrada dropped Salas twice to end it.










