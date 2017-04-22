Ness to defend SA welter title against Mbenge

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

Sean Ness makes the second defence of his South African welterweight title when he faces the unbeaten Thulani Mbenge at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Sunday afternoon. The tournament will be shown live on Sunday on SS9 from 2pm to 5:30pm.

The 34-year-old Ness 10-1-2; 5 who will be having his first fight since July last year, won the vacant SA title on October 23 2015 when he outpointed Anelisa Gungqisa over 12 rounds in Port Elizabeth and then made a successful defence against Ayanda Mthembu also on points over 12 rounds.

Mbenge, 25, was an outstanding amateur winning the South African championships in 2010 and 2011 as a light welterweight. Moving up to the welterweight division he won a bronze medal at the 2012 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He won three fights in Scotland before dropping out in the semi-finals. He lost to Scott Fitzgerald of England but received a bronze medal.

Ness who fights from the southpaw stance was a standout amateur winning the welterweight division at the 2008 championships, before making his professional debut on October 30 2010, fighting to a draw against Sanele Mbatha.

In his third fight he was stopped in the second round to suffer his only loss, but has now gone undefeated in ten fights with nine wins and one draw.

Mbenge 9-0; 9 made his pro debut on May 16 2015 and has literally bashed his way through the professional ranks winning all his fights inside the distance with only one fight going into the fourth round.

Colin Nathan who trains Ness is confident that his fighter’s awkward southpaw style will upset the younger Mbenge. However trainer Peter Smith is confident that Mbenge will have too much power for the champion.

On the same card South African junior-heavyweight champion Kevin Lerena 17-1; 9 goes in against Sergio Ramirez 14-2; 7 from Tijuana, Mexico over eight rounds.

Other bouts: Featherweight: 4 rounds, Jay Jay Sonica v July Mzsuku; Junior-welterweight: 4 rounds, Jabulani Makhense v Sebonelo Nzimande; Junior-middleweight: 4 rounds, Troy de Paiva v Aubri Lepsa; Super-middleweight: Ricky Tshabalala v Gabriel Mzadi; Light-heavyweight: Rowan Campbell v Gerson Sinyo; Strawweight: Deejay Kriel v Xolisa Magusha; Junior lightweight: 10 rounds, Lucky Mongebene v Ashley Dlamini.

The tournament is presented by African Ring in conjunction with Golden Gloves Promotions.