New Cebu City venue for Pinoy Pride 41

Boxing News

ALA Promotions International has officially announced its next Pinoy Pride edition will be staged in the new ic3 Convention Center (formerly IEC Pavilion) in Mabolo, Cebu City. Right after the Nietes-Nantapech IBF world championship last April, ALA Promotions President/CEO Michael Aldeguer revealed that the undefeated Mark Magsayo, who was featured in the co-main bout against Tanzanian veteran Issa Nampepeche, would headline the next Pinoy Pride.

Currently with an unbeaten record of 16 fights, Magsayo earned his Pinoy Pride main event debut by knocking Nampepeche out in the very first round of their scheduled 10-round featherweight clash.

Magsayo’s stable mate and Philippines’ #2 Super Bantamweight Jeo “Santino” Santisima also makes a big leap in his boxing career as he steps up and takes the Pinoy Pride 41 stage as the fight’s co-main event.

“We want to explore more venues for our boxing shows here in Cebu, where Boxing fans thrive, so we could reach out to a wider audience and cater to a larger, more specific market. We are glad ic3 has opened its doors to different types of events. With the Convention Center’s amenities, our live audience is guaranteed to enjoy the show comfortably,” disclosed Aldeguer when asked about the new venue.

Initially built to host the 2016 International Eucharistic Congress, the ic3 Convention Center has an impressive 10, 000 seating capacity, fully air-conditioned halls, and a spacious basement parking fit for large-scale events such as Pinoy Pride.

Pinoy Pride 41 is ALA Promotions’ second event of the year and will take place on July 8, 2017.