New date and venue for free boxing card

Boxing News

The inaugural boxing show for this year by Sanman Promotions will now be held on February 26 at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City, Philippines. “It will also be officially part of the annual Kalilangan Festival celebration by the city,” said promoter Jim Claude Manangquil, Chief Executive Office of the Sanman Promotions.

The boxing card, dubbed as the “Rise of the Next Champions” was first scheduled at the on Feb. 25.

“We had to change the venue to Lagao Gym because the SM Convention Center could only accommodate around 800 people and that will not be enough,” said Manangquil.

Lagao Gym, which is run by the city government can accommodate at least 5,000 people.

“This is still free to the public so fight fans should not miss this world class boxing,” said Manangquil.

The boxing card will have four regional championships including an International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Youth super flyweight title fight. It will start at 5 p.m. following the amateur boxing slated at 1 p.m.

Undefeated Jade Bornea (6 wins, 4 KOs) of the Sanman-Amoy Stable will face Raul “Vulcan” Yu (9 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws, 8 KOs) of the ALA Stable from Cebu for the vacant IBF World Youth super flyweight title.

The other title fights will feature three new Sanman fighters Eden “Sanman” Sonsona (35-6-2, 12 KOs), Ben Mananquil (12-1-2, 3 KOs) and Lolito “Thunder Shot” Sonsona (20-1-4-, 9 KOs).

Eden, a former WBC International Silver super featherweight champion, will face Jovany Rota (9-9-0, 6 KOs) for the World Boxing Federation (WBF)

International super featherweight crown while his younger brother Lolito Sonsona of Soong stable takes on former Philippine lightflyweight champion Renren Tesorio for the WBF Asia super flyweight title.

Mananquil, on the other hand, will face former WBO Asia bantamweight champion Glenn “The Rock” Porras (29-5-0, 17 KOs) for the WBF International bantamweight crown.

The “Rise of the Next Champions” is sponsored by the city government of Gensan, Mt. Sabrina Resort, Alex Amoy Promotions and Barberlife.