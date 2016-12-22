New Faces: Carlos Adames

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

In less than 15 months since turning pro, Dominican welterweight Carlos Adames (10-0, 9 KOs) has won two regional titles and with just ten pro fights is ranked 8th by the WBA. The 22-year-old is becoming a sensation in his native country, being labeled “a destructor” because of his lethal punching power.

Carlos turned pro in New York in 2015 with a four round decision victory. Since then, however, no boxer has gone more than five rounds with this merciless young banger. After winning three fights in the USA, Adames met Dominican businessman and boxing lover Jorge Luis Herasme who was enthralled by what he saw.

“Carlos’ fists carry TNT but he is also a skilled boxer,” says Herasme, “he moves his opponent where he wants and then picks his spots to land those thunderous punches of his.”

Herasme convinced Carlos to return to his homeland where he had a very successful amateur career (240-22).

Comments Carlos: “Even though I did very well as an amateur, my style is really made for the pros where there is more close range fighting and I can impose my strength.”

In the Dominican Republic, Adames has systematically bludgeoned his opposition. In his sixth fight, he won the WBA Fedecaribe title. Then, in his next bout, he mauled veteran Patrick Lopez for the WBA Fedelatin belt, stopping him in four rounds.

Carlos has since then disposed of Mexican Ivan Alvarez and John Renteria of Panama, two good young boxers who had never been stopped. In his last fight, against Renteria, a thunderous left hook broke his opponent’s rib in just two minutes of the first round.

Carlos is trained by renown veteran trainer Hector Rocca who says, “Carlos has the fighting instinct of an Arturo Gatti. He’s a warrior but he is also versatile. He studies his rival, switches his guard, picks his spots. We don’t want to be one-dimensional.”

And when will Carlos return to the USA? Says manager Herasme, “Definitely in 2017. Carlos’ power and warrior style is tailor-made for TV. Expect Carlos Adames to be in the top five in the WBA rankings very soon!”

