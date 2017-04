Boxing News

USBA middleweight champion Luis “Cuba” Arias (17-0, 8 KOs) and Arif “The Predator” Magomedov (18-1, 11 KOs) will lead off the HBO Pay-Per-View lineup for Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev 2: “The Rematch” on Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Also confirmed for the telecast is a WBA super bantamweight title clash between Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) and Moises Flores (25-0, 17 KOs).

