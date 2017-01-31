New LA Fight Club fights announced

Boxing News

Things will heat up at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles, as Golden Boy Promotions puts on three fight cards.

First, on February 3, Golden Boy has Joshua “The Professor” Franco and Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr. in previously announced bouts.

Two weeks later on Feb. 17, super lightweight knockout artist, Roberto “Tito” Manzanarez (33-1, 27 KOs) will make his statewide debut against Gamaliel “El Platano” Diaz (40-15-3, 19 KOs).

Then, on March 10, local fan favorite Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-0, 14 KOs) will face his toughest test to date as he battles for the WBC Youth Intercontinental lightweight Championship against Romero “Ruthless” Duno (12-1, 11 KOs).

Full cards for all three shows are below:

February 3 LA FIGHT CLUB:

Joshua Franco vs. Victor Pasillas, Super Flyweights, 8 rounds

Hector Tanajara Jr. vs. Baltazar Ramirez, Lightweights, 6 rounds

Ryan Garcia vs. TBA, Lightweights, 6 rounds

David Mijares vs. Evincii Dixon, Super Lightweights, 6 rounds

Jonathan Navarro vs. Angel Rodriguez, Super Lightweights, 6 rounds

February 17 LA FIGHT CLUB:

Roberto Manzanarez vs. Gamaliel Diaz, Lightweights, 8 rounds

Genaro Gamez vs. Alejandro Ochoa, Lightweights, 6 rounds

Luis Feliciano vs. TBA, Super Lightweights, 6 rounds

Tenochtitlan Nava vs. Oscar Quezada, Super Featherweights, 4 rounds

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Emmanuel Valadez, Super Featherweights, 4 rounds

Javier Martinez vs. Miguel A. Barajas, Featherweights, 6 rounds

March 10 LA FIGHT CLUB:

Christian Gonzalez vs. Romero Duno, WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight Championship, 8 rounds

Alexis Rocha vs. TBA, Super Welterweights, 6 rounds

Niko Valdes vs. TBA, Super Middleweights, 6 rounds

Marvin Cabrera vs. TBA, Super Welterweights, 4 rounds

Franicsco Esparza vs. Emmanuel Castro, Featherweights, 6 rounds