New LA Fight Club fights announced
Things will heat up at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles, as Golden Boy Promotions puts on three fight cards.
First, on February 3, Golden Boy has Joshua “The Professor” Franco and Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr. in previously announced bouts.
Two weeks later on Feb. 17, super lightweight knockout artist, Roberto “Tito” Manzanarez (33-1, 27 KOs) will make his statewide debut against Gamaliel “El Platano” Diaz (40-15-3, 19 KOs).
Then, on March 10, local fan favorite Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-0, 14 KOs) will face his toughest test to date as he battles for the WBC Youth Intercontinental lightweight Championship against Romero “Ruthless” Duno (12-1, 11 KOs).
Full cards for all three shows are below:
February 3 LA FIGHT CLUB:
Joshua Franco vs. Victor Pasillas, Super Flyweights, 8 rounds
Hector Tanajara Jr. vs. Baltazar Ramirez, Lightweights, 6 rounds
Ryan Garcia vs. TBA, Lightweights, 6 rounds
David Mijares vs. Evincii Dixon, Super Lightweights, 6 rounds
Jonathan Navarro vs. Angel Rodriguez, Super Lightweights, 6 rounds
February 17 LA FIGHT CLUB:
Roberto Manzanarez vs. Gamaliel Diaz, Lightweights, 8 rounds
Genaro Gamez vs. Alejandro Ochoa, Lightweights, 6 rounds
Luis Feliciano vs. TBA, Super Lightweights, 6 rounds
Tenochtitlan Nava vs. Oscar Quezada, Super Featherweights, 4 rounds
Jousce Gonzalez vs. Emmanuel Valadez, Super Featherweights, 4 rounds
Javier Martinez vs. Miguel A. Barajas, Featherweights, 6 rounds
March 10 LA FIGHT CLUB:
Christian Gonzalez vs. Romero Duno, WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight Championship, 8 rounds
Alexis Rocha vs. TBA, Super Welterweights, 6 rounds
Niko Valdes vs. TBA, Super Middleweights, 6 rounds
Marvin Cabrera vs. TBA, Super Welterweights, 4 rounds
Franicsco Esparza vs. Emmanuel Castro, Featherweights, 6 rounds