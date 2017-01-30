New opponent named for Deontay Wilder

Boxing News

Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) will now defend his title against unbeaten contender Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (18-0-1, 12 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes Saturday, February 25, from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The opponent change comes after Wilder’s original foe, Andrzej Wawrzyk, tested positive for a banned substance.

“I was disappointed when Wawrzyk tested positive for a banned substance and wasn’t available to fight. I didn’t want to disappoint my loyal fans in Birmingham, who have always supported me,” Wilder said.

“I know that I’ll be fighting Deontay Wilder in his backyard, but that adds more excitement to the fight for me. I’m looking forward to going to Birmingham and coming away with a victory just like I did in my last fight there,” Washington said.