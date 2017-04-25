New Parker opponent announcement on tap

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #14 heavyweight Razvan Conjanu (16-2, 9 KOs) is expected to be announced today as the replacement for WBO #1 Hughie Fury to challenge WBO champion Joseph Parker at the Sparks Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on May 6. “We are excited, we think we have got someone that is at least as good as Hughie Fury and certainly has more power than Hughie Fury,” Duco CEO David Higgins said. “He’s a very tough contender, so it’s a proper challenge. It’s looking promising … tomorrow we are planning a big announcement.”