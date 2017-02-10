Ngumbu earns split nod against Laggoune to win WBC Francophone title

Boxing News

Defending champion Bilal Laggoune had a good start closely winning the first 2 rounds. French visitor Doudou Ngumbu edged the next 2 rounds with fast and accurate combinations. After 4 rounds with the WBC open scoring all 3 judges had it 38-38.

The middle rounds were hard fought with both boxers having their moments. There was a lot of clinching and Laggoune was severely warned by referee Daniel Van de Wiele to keep his punches up. Both boxers slipped a few times on the wet canvas. After 8 rounds it was scored 76-76, 77-75 and 75-77.

It was Doudou Ngumbu who had the better finish digging deep to win at least 3 out of the last 4 rounds. After 12 rounds it was the visitor Ngumbu who was belted as new WBC Francophone lightheavyweight champion with a split decision. French judge Robin Dolpierre had it 116-112 for Ngumbu while Belgian judge Brahim Ait Aadi had it by the same margin for Laggoune. Robert Verwijs from the Netherlands scored it a 115-113 for Ngumbu who fully deserved this win. Chairman Houcine Houichi supervised the excellent titlefight

Laggoune’s corner was very disappointed as it was the local star’s first defeat with a record of 20-1-2 while Doudou Ngumbu is now 36-7-0. But he is much better than his record shows!

On the undercard Timur Nikarkhoev made short work to defend his national supermiddleweight title against undefeated Belgian licensed Frenchman Mohamed El Achi. WBC Youth champion Nikarkhoev dropped his challenger twice in the second round before it was wisely called off by referee Jean Pierre Van Imschoot.

Sasha Yengoyan won a close but deserved points decision against Ahmed El Ghoulbzouri. Yengoyan still lacks a lot of technique but his power punches make the difference.

Jean Pierre Bauwens had to dig deep against Jean Pierre Habimana to win the 8 rounder on points. Bauwens had a very difficult 3rd round when he look hurt and Habimana had the better finish.

Kevin Vanderheyden won his pro debut in a mismatch against Daniel Szoros.

The excellent show was promoted by Ezzedine Laggoune and Kristof Billens.