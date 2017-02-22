Boxing News

Nguyen stops Flores in spectacular upset

Super featherweight veteran Dat Nguyen (20-3, 7 KOs) scored a stunning sixth round TKO over previously undefeated prospect Miguel Flores (21-1, 9 KOs) on Tuesday night at Silver Street Studio in Houston, Texas. It was a see-saw battle for the first five rounds, but the 34-year-old Nguyen staggered Flores in round six and battered him to the canvas. Flores beat the count, but Nguyen pounced and brutally punished Flores until referee Lawrence Cole waved it off. Time was 1:02.

The result was a huge upset. The unbeaten Flores was a 51:1 betting favorite entering the fight, ten years younger and fighting in his hometown, but this was a night when experience triumphed over youth in spectacular fashion.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.