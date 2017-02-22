Nguyen stops Flores in spectacular upset

Boxing News

Super featherweight veteran Dat Nguyen (20-3, 7 KOs) scored a stunning sixth round TKO over previously undefeated prospect Miguel Flores (21-1, 9 KOs) on Tuesday night at Silver Street Studio in Houston, Texas. It was a see-saw battle for the first five rounds, but the 34-year-old Nguyen staggered Flores in round six and battered him to the canvas. Flores beat the count, but Nguyen pounced and brutally punished Flores until referee Lawrence Cole waved it off. Time was 1:02.

The result was a huge upset. The unbeaten Flores was a 51:1 betting favorite entering the fight, ten years younger and fighting in his hometown, but this was a night when experience triumphed over youth in spectacular fashion.