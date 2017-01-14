Nicklow Wins Unanimous Decision In Glen Burnie

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Photos: Mike Greenhill

Veteran Baltimore, MD super middleweight Jessie “The Beast” Nicklow won an eight-round unanimous decision over Chauncey “Grimm” Fields of Lynchburg, VA in front of a packed house at Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD. The bout was the main event of the Baltimore Pro Boxing promotions card.

Nicklow came forward and pressured Fields for the duration of the contest. Nicklow also showed good footwork as he was able to cut Fields off at almost every turn. There was one misstep in the third round, however, as the feet of both men tangled and Nicklow went down as Fields threw a punch. Referee Kenny Chevalier ruled a knockdown in favor of Fields.

However, Nicklow remained undeterred as he continued his pressure, beating Fields to the punch. Nicklow would go on to win by a 79-73 score across the board. Nicklow’s record now stands at 26-8-3, eight KO’s. Fields loses for the first time and is now 4-1, two KO’s.

In other bouts on the card, Baltimore super welterweight Aaron “The Game Changer” Anderson scored a vicious first-round knockout over the debuting Roger Caruso of Dundalk, MD. Anderson dropped Caruso to one knee with a straight right hand to the head. Caruso got back up but was met with a brutal Anderson left hand to the body that put him down for good. Referee Brent Bovell waived off the bout at 1:34. Anderson is now 2-0, two KO’s.

In an early Beltway Boxing Bout of the Year candidate, super middleweight “Dangerous” Donald Wallace of Baltimore won a tough six-round unanimous decision over Tahir Thomas of Salisbury, MD. Wallace and Thomas exchanged solid shots during the contest. Thomas took an early advantage by knocking down Wallace with a counter right hand in the third round. However, Wallace recovered and took control of the contest as Thomas seemed to wear down. Wallace continued the assault en route to winning the contest. Judges Ken Chevalier and Don Risher scored the bout 57-56 and judge John Gradowski saw the bout 59-55. Wallace is now 2-0, one KO while Thomas is 4-1-1, three KO’s.

In the opening contest, Baltimore lightweight Ernest “Frost” Hall won by stoppage over Cleveland Hemphill of Temple Hills, MD in a battle of debuting boxers. Hall dropped Hemphill three times, twice with body shots over a two-round period. Hemphill could not come out for the third round.

Jake Smith heads Baltimore Pro Boxing Promotions. Smith and Bryan Hagan performed the matchmaking duties. The ring announcer was “The Auctioneer” Brad Dudley.