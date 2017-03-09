Boxing News

Nico Hernandez to make pro debut

Rising junior middleweight prospect Neeco “Rooster” Macias (14-0, 8 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line March 25 against Mexican veteran Cesar Soriano (26-34-1, 16 KOs) in an eight-round bout on CBS Sports Network from Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas. Headlining the card will be the professional debut of hometown hero Nico Hernandez, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, who faces flyweight Patrick Gutierrez (0-2) in the six-round main event. The card is presented by KO Night Boxing LLC.










