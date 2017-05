Boxing News

2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez returns to the ring on Saturday, June 17, at home in Wichita for his second professional fight. “KO Night Boxing: Rapid Fire” will air on CBS Sports Network live from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas. Wichita native Hernandez will face unbeaten Mexican flyweight Jose Rodriquez (2-0, 2 KOs) in the six-round main event. Additional “KO Night Boxing: Rapid Fire” fights will soon be announced.