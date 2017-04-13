Nicola Adams wants same rules as men

Boxing News

Two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist Nicola Adams will once again make history in her home city of Leeds on May 13th. Nicola will be fighting three-minute rounds in her next fight, not the abbreviated two-minute stanzas that have become the industry standard in the female sport. Adams, who won her professional debut last weekend, felt that two-minute rounds were over far too quick. She also intends to lobby for the same size gloves that her male counterparts are permitted to wear. Currently, BBBofC rules state that all female boxers must wear 10oz gloves regardless of weight, whereas in male contests 8oz gloves are worn for all weight divisions up to welterweight.

“Female boxing has come a long way since Jane Couch MBE made the sport possible here in the UK in 1998,” said Adams. “However, there is still a way to go until both male and female boxers can campaign under the same competition rules. Fighters and fans want these changes to happen and it will make the fights more entertaining. It was really frustrating in my first professional fight as every time I felt I was getting close to a stoppage the bell would go for the end of the round. It’s great that the BBBofC has supported this first change and hopefully changes to glove sizes will come next.”