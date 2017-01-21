Nielsen, Thorslund victorious in Denmark

Boxing News

As expected, comebacking Patrick Nielsen (29-1, 14 KOs) and hometown hero Dina Thorslund (8-0, 5 KOs) were victorious on Saturday night at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark. The heavily tattooed and bearded Nielsen, fighting at light heavyweight, won a unanimous decision over Colombian southpaw Bebi Berrocal (17-4, 16 KOs) in a ten-round contest, while Thorslund outscored Xenia Jorenac (7-2, 2 KOs) in a clash for the WBC Youth super bantamweight championship.

Other Results:

Arman Torosyan KO6 Abdul Khattab (middleweight)

Mikkel Nielsen: W6 Leri Tedeev (super welterweight)

Stefan Haertel TKO8 Tomasz Gargula (super middleweight)

Leon Bunn KO2 Przemyslaw Binienda (light heavyweight)