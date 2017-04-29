Nietes beats Nantapech to win IBF fly title

Boxing News

Former minimum and light flyweight world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes (40-1-4, 22 KOs) is now a three-divison world champion. Nietes scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Komgrich “Eaktawan” Nantapech (22-4, 15 KOs)to claim the vacant IBF world flyweight championship on Saturday night at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in Cebu City, Philippines. Nietes had to work hard, especially down the stretch. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 115-113.

In the co-feature, WBO #6 featherweight Mark Magsayo (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a first round KO against Issa Nampepeche (24-8-4, 11 KOs).