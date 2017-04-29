Boxing News

Nietes beats Nantapech to win IBF fly title

Former minimum and light flyweight world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes (40-1-4, 22 KOs) is now a three-divison world champion. Nietes scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Komgrich “Eaktawan” Nantapech (22-4, 15 KOs)to claim the vacant IBF world flyweight championship on Saturday night at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in Cebu City, Philippines. Nietes had to work hard, especially down the stretch. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 115-113.

In the co-feature, WBO #6 featherweight Mark Magsayo (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a first round KO against Issa Nampepeche (24-8-4, 11 KOs).










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.