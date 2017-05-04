Nietes gets mandatory defense order from IBF

Boxing News

Along the IBF congratulatory letter he received last Tuesday, newly-crowned IBF world flyweight champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes received an order for a mandatory defense to be scheduled on or before October 29th this year.

Nietes’ promoter, ALA Promotions, might just have to reschedule its fighter’s plans of unifying titles in the flyweight division.

ALA Promotions President/CEO Michael Aldeguer stated, “We were looking to unify titles, but now we will have to honor this letter from the IBF first.”

Aldeguer disclosed that the initial plan was to stage Nietes’ first defense in his hometown, Bacolod City, on November. He also added that there is a possibility the fight will be happening abroad. “We are waiting to see who will be named mandatory challenger and work from there.”

Nietes became the third Filipino boxer who’s won world titles in three divisions or more, alongside eight-division world champ Manny Pacquiao and five-division world champ Nonito Donaire, when he emerged victorious last Saturday night in ALA Promotions’ Pinoy Pride 40 against IBF ranked #4 Komgrich “Eaktwan” Nantapech.

Nietes improved his record to 40-1-4 and continued his unblemished status as a world champion since winning his first title in 2007. He is currently the longest-reigning Filipino world champion, reigning a full 8 years and 11 months, after surpassing the great Gabriel “Flash” Elorde’s record last January of 2015.