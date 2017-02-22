Nietes-Krungthepthonburi to clash for vacant IBF flyweight title

Boxing News

On April 29th at Cebu City in the Philippines, Michael P. Aldeguer of ALA Promotions presents “Pinoy Pride 40” featuring #3 ranked Filipino warrior Donnie “Ahas” Nietes (39-1, 22 KOs) battling #4 Eaktawan Mor Krungthepthonburi (22-3, 15 KOs) of Thailand for the vacant IBF flyweight title.

Nietes, the former WBO jr flyweight titlist and the longest-reigning Filipino world champion moved up to 112 pounds after an impressive lop-sided decision over former champion Edgar Sosa for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Flyweight title (Sept 2016).

The #6 WBO featherweight contender Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (15-0, 11 KOs) and super bantamweight Jeo “Santino” Santisima (12-2, 11 KOs) will also be showcased.

It hasn’t even been a year since you decided to move up in weight. At 112lbs and having experienced just one fight in the new division last September, how does it feel being catapulted to a world title for your second fight? Do you feel you’re ready? How did the fight with Sosa help?

I’m just very happy and excited. I’m very happy the chance of winning a third title at another division is finally within my grasp. I’ve seen a lot throughout my career to prove that this isn’t something every fighter gets a shot at. I’m very thankful to my manager and promoter for making this possible, for helping me achieve my dreams. Even before my first test in the flyweight division, I was ready. I’ve long been ready. I’ve just been waiting for the opportunity to prove there’s more we Filipino fighters can still achieve.

Scoring my first win over someone who has had his fair share of flyweight dominance was something that helped me realize I made the right decision and that this was the perfect time for me to step up. I was confident getting into the ring up until the final bell rang.

How have you been training? What kind of preparation have you started?

I’ve been training since January for this April fight. I’m confident because I’ve started early. Right now, we’re focused on power and speed training.

How do you see your opponent for this upcoming fight? What’s your assessment?

I think he’s someone I should look out for. He’s not ranked #4 for nothing and I’m new in the division he’s long been in. Thailanders are also tough boxers, so I’ll make sure I’ll give my best, come April 29.

What are your next plans after this fight?

It’s actually up to ALA Promotions what I’ll be doing or whom I’ll be fighting next, but personally, I’d want a unification fight against any champion in the flyweight division. I’ll be ready for any fight anytime and anywhere.

Any message to all your supporters?

I’m very thankful to everyone who has been with me through the years. To my manager, promoter, coaches and stable mates, thank you. To our TV partner, Abs-cbn and media friends, thank you. To my fans, I hope I can thank you one by one and let you know how your support helps me. I hope you’ll continue to support me and pray for the safety of all fighters.