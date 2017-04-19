Nietes-Nantapech IBF officials named

Boxing News

Officials have been named for the ALA Promotions-presentation of the IBF flyweight championship fight between former two-division champ Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and #4 rated Komgrich Nantapech, taking place on April 29 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Referee Gerard White (USA) will join judges Gregorio Ortega (Philippines), Somsak Sirianant (Thailand), and Katsuhiko Nakamura (Japan). Filipino Fritz Gaston will be flying to Cebu to supervise the fight for the IBF.