Nietes, Nantapech make weight

Boxing News

Donnie “Ahas” Nietes 112 vs. Komgrich “Eaktawan” Nantapech 112

(IBF world flyweight championship)

Mark Magsayo 126.2 vs. Issa Nampepeche 124.6

Jeo Santisima 122.8 vs. Master Suro 122.4

Virgil Vitor 121.8 vs. Michael Escobia 122.2

Junrel Jimenez 112.8 vs. Romulo Ramayan 111.2

Kenneth Gentallan 113.8 vs. John Kenan Villaflor 112

Esneth Domingo 111.4 vs. Ramil Antaran 111.4

Christian Bacolod 108.4 vs. Mike Kinaadman 103.4

Venue: Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Cebu City, Philippines

Promoter: ALA Promotions

TV: TFC