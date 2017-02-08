Nietes: No plans of stopping anytime soon

Boxing News

He’s been dominating the last two divisions he’s set his foot in, reigning in the minimumweight and Jr. flyweight divisions since 2007 through 2016. However new to the flyweight division, longest-reigning Filipino world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes (39-1-4, 22 KOs) looks like he has set his mind to continue luring world champions – past and current alike – into his snake pit, adding another number to his growing list of victims.

At present, IBF flyweight ranked #3 Nietes has started training for the yet to be finalized vacant world title fight the organization has ordered him and Thailander #4 Eaktawan Krungthepthonburi for, after former champion Johnriel Casimero vacated his title to go after pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua.

Despite talks about retirement considering his age (34), there’s no stopping Ahas who has just started warming up to the idea of dominating yet another division.

He won his first world title for the minimumweight division against Pornsawan Porpramook in 2007 and defended it 4 times until 2010 before moving up to the Jr. flyweight division where he stayed undefeated for 6 years. He’s the only Filipino fighter who has successfully defended his title three times in Mexico, first against Erik Ramirez in 2009, next over Manuel Vargas in the same year, and in 2010, versus Mario Rodriguez. Nietes has also won the vacant RING Jr. flyweight title when he knocked out former world champion Moises Fuentes in their light flyweight rematch last 2014 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Phils.

Following a stirring victory over another Mexican, Carlos Velarde the same year, Nietes, in January 2015, was recognized as the longest-reigning Filipino world champion, surpassing the late Gabriel “Flash” Elorde’s record of seven years and three months. Two weeks after his US debut against Juan Alejo in Stubhub Center, California in October of the same year, WBO honored Nietes with the WBO Super champion status during the opening of the organization’s annual convention in Orlando, Florida.

Last year in August, Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, together with his promoter, Cebu-based ALA Promotions International, formally announced that he was moving up to the flyweight division. After his successful defense of the WBO Jr. Lightfly belt against former world champion Raul Garcia late May of last year, Nietes finally decided he was done with the 108-pound division, calling out unified WBO/WBA world flyweight champ Juan Francisco Estrada who was then Nietes’ best possible opponent, just before the former moved up to the super flyweight division. While this mega fight seems to be one a bit far from the making, Nietes in the meantime has passed his first higher weight test against his most recent victory over former world champion Edgar Sosa at the Stubhub Center, California last September.