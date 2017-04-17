Nietes planning to deliver a KO

Boxing News

Barely two weeks before the big night, Donnie Nietes’ camp reports the longest-reigning Filipino world champion and two-time world titlist is ready to make history. Scheduled for a 12-round world title battle against IBF ranked #4 Komgrich Nantapech of Thailand, Nietes stakes his undefeated status as a world champion for nearly 10 years for yet another milestone in Philippine Boxing.

As Nietes fights for a third world title division, he takes the challenge to become the third Filipino champion who’s won world titles in three divisions or more next to eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao and five-division world champion Nonito Donaire.

Nietes disclosed he just finished his 12-round sparring sessions last week and will be starting to slow down by this week. “I feel ready for the fight on April 29,” said Nietes.

He added, “I have a very good feeling about this fight, because I’ve trained longer. I put in more time and focus, because I want to give a good performance. This is only my second flyweight match, but I’m confident I will be able to deliver a knockout.”

In a separate and previous interview, Nietes’ Thai opponent in Nantapech (22-3-0, 15 KOs) also promised a good showing come April 29. Feeling that his muay thai background and younger age (27 years old) will give him the winning advantage over Nietes, Nantapech assured the Cebuano fans will see an exciting fight.

* * *

Presented by ALA Promotions International, the IBF world flyweight match between Donnie Nietes and Komgrich Nantapech will take stage at the Waterfront Cebu City and Hotel Casino on April 29, and will headline the 40th edition of Pinoy Pride, Domination.

Up and coming young stars, WBO International Featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and knockout artist Jeo “Santino” Santisima, will star the co-main bouts against Tanzanian veteran Issa Nampepeche and Master Suro of Indonesia respectively.