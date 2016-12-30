UP ALL NIGHT: World title fights in Japan available to boxing fans worldwide

Boxing News

Good news for boxing fans going through withdrawal symptoms due to the lack of live televised boxing action recently. You can see not one, but two big boxing cards from Japan IF you’re willing to stay up all night.

First, Japanese CBC TV will present a free worldwide stream of the world title clash between Kosei Tanaka (7-0, 4 KOs) and Moises Fuentes (24-2-1, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO light flyweight title at the Memorial Center in Gifu, Japan. The fight will air live at 1AM ET, 10PM PT in the USA.

Then at 4:30AM ET/1:30AM PT, TYC Sports will televise the big world championship tripleheader in Kyoto. In the main event, IBF super bantamweight champion Jonathan “Salomon King” Guzman (22-0, 22 KOs) will be making the first defense against Yukinori Oguni (18-1-1, 7 KOs). Also current WBA flyweight Champion Kazuto Ioka (20-1, 12 KOs) will defend against Yutthana Kaensa (15-0, 6 KOs). Finally, in an eight-rounder, super bantamweight Shohei Omori (17-1, 12 KOs) faces Rocky “The Road Warrior” Fuentes (35-8-2, 20 KOs). In the United States, the Argentina-based TyC Sports can be found on DirecTV channel 469 among other places.