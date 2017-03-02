No love lost between Lemieux and Stevens

Boxing News

Former IBF middleweight world champion David Lemieux (36-3, 32 KOs) and former world title challenger Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens (29-5, 21 KOs) are making final preparations in training camp ahead of their March 11 HBO clash at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

David Lemieux: “I’m going to destroy Curtis. Training camp is going great, and I’m ready for war. Let’s go bum. Let’s see how tough you are in the ring!”

Curtis Stevens: “This should be a good fight. Me and Lemieux have the same kind of come and get it style. Some people think of me as just a hard puncher but I’m an all-around fighter. I can slug, I can box. My first reaction is to just take you out-but I can box you too. For this fight, I could try to box the first couple rounds and then bring it to him for the rest of the rounds. Lemieux is used to coming forward, so in order for me to not allow that, I have to stay right there in the clutch and make sure he backs up. We’ll see. No matter what he brings-it doesn’t matter, I’m ready to adjust. I see myself winning this fight. Whether it be by knockout or by decision, it doesn’t matter. I am really well prepared this time.”