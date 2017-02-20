Norberto Jimenez: I was a professional loser… sometimes stepped into the ring all boozed up

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

Photo: SHUAN BOXING

Norberto “Meneito” Jimenez, jr Bantamweight contender, ranked 4th by the WBA, 9th by the WBC, is hugely popular in his native Dominican Republic. His personal story, unorthodox boxing style and eccentric personality have endeared him to the local fans. Norberto’s nickname “Meneito” means “the one who wiggles” and is an apt description of the way he fights-ducking, dodging, twitching, changing directions, throwing punches from weird angles, befuddling his opponents. Norberto is your ultimate showman, stepping into the ring with dark sunglasses and dance moves reminiscent of Naseem Hamed. Jimenez (25-8-4, 13 KOs) has a particular interesting story due to the fact that he started his career in the worst possible way with a 1-8-2 record(!).

Says Norberto “I was a professional loser. I took fights on two day notice and sometimes stepped into the ring all boozed up. Then one day I got up, looked at myself in the mirror and said ENOUGH. I stopped the partying and started training. Like in the Rocky movie.” Since 2011, Jimenez has racked up a record of 24-0-2. On December 31,2014, Jimenez traveled to Japan to face WBA Champion Kohei Kono, a fight that ended in a controversial draw. Referee Rafael Ramos deducted a point from Meneito and thus kept him from becoming World Champion. This coming Friday, Norberto Jimenez is stepping back into the ring to face hard-punching Venezuelan Juan Lopez(12-5,12Kos) in a mega card that will feature top Dominican prospects (Carlos Adames, Alberto Puello,Jackson Marinez). Says Norberto “The Kono fight was already 3 years ago. I’ve been patient but I want to win the World title in 2017. I’m just asking to get the chance I deserve.”