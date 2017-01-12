NSAC to consider removing marijuana from prohibited substances list

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

One of the items on the agenda for Friday’s Nevada State Athletic Commission meeting will be a discussion regarding whether to direct the Executive Director to initiate a regulation project to amend Nevada Administrative Code (NAC) to exclude cannabinoids from the list of Prohibited Substances.

Nevada residents voted to legalize marijuana in the state during the November election and as of January 1, it’s now legal for adults 21 and over to possess up to an ounce.